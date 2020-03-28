Chelsea winger Pedro reveals fight when he separates from his sons during shutdown | Football news

%MINIFYHTML734f1868abdc0155407b3cea3df1c84711% %MINIFYHTML734f1868abdc0155407b3cea3df1c84712%

Chelsea striker Pedro has opened up to living apart from his children during the closure of the coronavirus.

Pedro's children are in his native Spain and the 32-year-old has been unable to travel back to his home country to bond with his family while he remains in the UK.

Pedro told Chelsea's website: "It is difficult not to see their children, their parents, their siblings, not to have them close at a difficult and difficult time for all of us."

"We are in permanent contact by phone, keeping in touch about what we are doing in isolation and trying to be as close as possible."

"Of course, we would have liked to be there, but for security reasons that is not possible, so for now we will stay where we are and try to overcome it as best we can."

Pedro has also kept in touch with his teammates while the Premier League remains suspended until April 30, but that date could be extended as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I have been on the phone with Kepa (Arrizabalaga) and Marcos Alonso. I have also called Jordi Alba from Barcelona. I am also in contact with other players, to see how they are handling the situation, with players who are alone, which sometimes it can be difficult.

"These are difficult times and we are in constant contact. I am also talking a lot with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and we always follow the news that comes out of the club, the training that we have to do at home."

"We are waiting to see when it could be as soon as possible to start training again and if it will be possible to restart the season."

"The most important thing at the moment is that everything can return to normal and we can get out of this situation as soon as possible."