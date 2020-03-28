Chelsea & # 39; considers options & # 39; as planning permission for Stamford Bridge expires | Football news





Chelsea announced in May 2018 that plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge were on hold.

Chelsea has released a statement confirming that its planning permit for Stamford Bridge will expire on March 31.

The Premier League club obtained permission to rebuild its 41,000-seat stadium in early 2017, but in May 2018 announced that all design and planning had been halted due to the "current unfavorable investment climate."

To date, no work has begun, and on Saturday Chelsea released a statement saying: "Chelsea Football Club acknowledges that the planning permit we obtained for a new stadium expires on March 31, 2020."

"We are grateful to all of our fans and stakeholders, especially the Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding on the matter.

"We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, if economic conditions improve."

It is unclear if the current coronavirus pandemic will allow them to extend the current deadline or if they will need to start the process from scratch.