Cheat again? Scroll seen hiding her phone when Cardi B enters her room

When the third of Migos is doing a live stream of his game, he is seen quickly hiding his phone when he hears the voice of the attacker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; close.

This surely doesn't look good on Cardi B Y Make up forThe relationship of. the Migos Recently, a member was caught on camera hiding his phone when his rapper wife entered his room, and immediately pulled him out as soon as he left the room, prompting people to accuse him of cheating on her again.

As they both continued at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Offset decided to do a live broadcast of him playing with some of his friends. Things went back to normal until she heard Cardi approach and quickly hid her phone. Hitmaker "Bodak Yellow" didn't seem to notice, as he then casually spoke to the camera before leaving the room.

Once Offset made sure that Cardi had left the room, she quickly pulled out her phone and started texting someone.

Her action surely raised people's suspicions, and not a few began to speculate that the father of four had an affair behind her again. "He has never been faithful to her," said one. "It will break his heart. Unfortunately," commented another. Meanwhile, someone advised Cardi to "leave" him, adding: "He doesn't even seem to be the type to use condoms on his butts."

"Offset wants to leave her so bad," another intervened. "I know he regrets having married her. This man is always cheating on me. The man is clearly unhappy, but trapped." There was also a person who called Offset "garbage" and added: "I hate that my insides want to prove that."

Prior to this, Offset already made headlines after a video of him cheating on other women appeared shortly after they confirmed their marriage. At the time, Cardi was so upset that she declared that she would divorce him, although she ended up forgiving him after seeing several priests and praying for it.