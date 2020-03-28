Chasing the route to get to Highway One Or Two | Racing News

Chris Gordon hopes that Highway One Or Two will develop his impressive form over obstacles and continue his climb through the ranks over fences.

Gordon had been looking towards the first-grade rookie obstacle in Aintree with Highway One O Two, but with the meeting canceled, the Winchester controller is now considering sending his stable star rookie chasing his return next season.

The six-year-old boy owned by Anthony Ward-Thomas provided Gordon with the first second-degree success of his career by keeping his undefeated record on obstacles at the loft novices' obstacle at Kempton.

Gordon said: "His victory in the Dovecote has to be the highlight as he was our first second grade winner but it was frustrating that Aintree was out as we were eager to get there for the rookies' two-mile hurdle,quot; .

"He is a very smart horse and he will also be a fence jumper. He has only had three obstacles and it is a shame with the way he has gone this season, he could not have had another for the experience.

"We could keep going with rookies chasing next season as we are trying to get on the horses that will be better for a fence."

Gordon believes he has a future Welsh Grand National contender in his hands for double hurdle winner Go Whatever, which is also owned by Ward-Thomas.

He said: "I was going to the EBF final and I expected Sandown to be there because he wanted that extreme terrain, but unfortunately it was not."

"He finished third in a third-degree hurdle on the track the previous time, but got tired of the back of the last one as he had missed a week of work."

"It is a horse that will jump fences very well and I have in mind that it could be a Grand National Welsh horse later and it could be one for things like Sussex National next season."

Unconditional stable Remiluc could be another set to switch to fences next season, as he showed that he still retains plenty of capacity at the age of 11 after finishing third at Betfair Hurdle.

Gordon added: "I feel like Remiluc at Betfair Hurdle was the one who got away, but it was a great run on his second outing with a leg injury."

"I was going for the Sussex Hurdle Champion, but that's another race that's out now, so we might have a shot at rookies chasing next season."

"He is 11 years old, but he still has that engine, as we saw at Betfair Hurdle."

As Remulic is now entering the twilight of his career, Gordon has selected three shock horses that he hopes will become valuable obstacles for beginners next season.

He added: "Smurphy Enki was very impressive in the way he won at Wincanton. He has a lot of knee action, but he should be a brave smart rookie on soft or heavy ground.

"Baddesley looked pretty smart the first time, then came back with a fractured pelvis in his second start. He did well in qualifying that day and is another to look forward to over obstacles."

"Of those who have not yet won, Lord Baddesley would be chosen. We took him to Kempton the last time in a slow race, but it will be a good hurdle."