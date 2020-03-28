Celebrate Nasser Hussain's birthday with our classic clips | Cricket News

Sky Sports expert Nasser turns 52 on Saturday – check out some of his best moments on air

















Look at the tribute & # 39; motivator & # 39; that we gathered for England on behalf of Nasser …

Happy birthday Nas! What better gift can we share with you, then a compilation of some of Nasser Hussain's classic moments on Sky Sports?

Watch our tongue-in-cheek video tribute to former England captain at the top of the page, then read on for more priceless memories …

Make sure to enjoy them because one thing's for sure, the drinks won't be in Nas!

Masterclass master

It's hard to believe, but not everyone has heard of Nas, as one young man amply demonstrated by joining our commentators at the Chelmsford shelter. No one was more stunned than Chelmsford legend himself, and the same was true when Andrew Strauss sent a service humdinger that crashed into Nasser's helmet grille during a demonstration on how to play the short ball (that was the idea, by anyway )

Still, at least the & # 39; best friend & # 39; AB de Villiers would be easy with him on the tennis court … AB had other ideas, however, beating Hussain into submitting with supreme service after supreme service. It was also a similar story on the golf course …

Real tennis champion

Oddly enough, Nas found his place on Lord's Royal tennis court, where he faced off and defeated Strauss. Announced as a battle between the Posh Boy and the Essex Boy, Strauss, presented by Bumble as Crispin Trumpington-Farg, and Hussain, presented by Bumble as Sid Snot, came face to face in the & # 39; Sport of Kings & # 39; in front of a crowd of deceived spectators.

While Andrew and Nasser were fighting for racist supremacy, and the latter had some 'uncharacteristic' grunts, 'Bumble and Ian Ward were accused of understanding Real Tennis rules and keeping score.

It's not easy with some expensive looking bubbly out there …

Astronaut

Analysis out of this world. Knowledge of a different planet. None of these tributes were written by a disgruntled viewer who wrote on the Sky Sports comment team to complain about a 50 pence Nasser Hussain DVD at a charity store in Dudley.

Reading the letter, Bumble revealed that the gambler had mistakenly thought they were buying a DVD from NASA and was disappointed by the lack of rockets, and now they wanted to get their money back!

Bumble then eloquently read the program's propaganda, which described Nasser as one of "England's most charismatic players."

"Cricket fans never got to know the real Nasser," Lloyd continued …

World record holder

Nasser's capture has not always been up to the task. letting him down in previous Sky demos – But it was safe as houses, as it set a new Guinness World Record for the highest catch of a cricket ball.

Officially regulated by the Guinness World Record team, Hussain had three attempts to catch a ball from a minimum of 100 feet, fell from a drone & # 39; Batcam & # 39; over Lord & # 39; s Cricket Ground and fell at an estimated speed of 74 mph.

He then increased the stakes for the second and third attempts, increasing the height even further to improve the record he had just set …

A stock photo we couldn't resist, including … no other reason!