Carson Daly left his wife alone during childbirth due to hospital regulations amid the coronavirus

The presenter of & # 39; Voice & # 39; praises his wife of & # 39; superhero & # 39; after welcoming her fourth child, saying: & # 39; I wake up in love with her and also with the medical staff we dealt with last night & # 39 ;.

Carson Daly He was candid about the birth process in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. One day after welcoming his fourth child, the "Today"The co-host revealed that his wife of five years, Siri, has to spend most of her time during labor alone due to new hospital regulations that were taken as a safety precaution amid the pandemic.

The 46-year-old television personality revealed the details when she joined a video conference with her NBC co-hosts on Friday, March 27. "I left (Siri) in the hospital, because the hospitals in New York and its surroundings, as you can imagine, have new guidelines," he recalled. "She left alone on Wednesday night. I was only able to join her for the delivery, and then I had to leave again, as they are trying to quickly change these rooms."

Heartbroken by Siri's "heroism", Carson called his wife "a superstar" and "a superhero." He praised her even more for her strength. "I mean, watching Siri for the past 48 hours, not to mention during this pregnancy, but being nine months pregnant right now, you can imagine the additional anxiety that that brings," she shared.

The host of "The voice"He continued to express his respect for" the medical staff we dealt with "during the birth of baby Goldie. He explained," The work they are doing on the front line, don't believe it until you're really there and I can see it. "

Speaking of his newborn daughter, Carson revealed the origin of the baby's name, Goldie Patricia Daly. "Her middle name is Patricia, the name of my mother, whom everyone knew well," the information disclosed. "It would have been my mother's birthday tomorrow, so it turned out to be quite enjoyable."

Noting that he and Siri "had a list of names that we liked but had nothing on the side," Carson continued, "I thought about it and said, 'You know, this is our fourth child. It looks like a flower pot. Gold at the end of our family's rainbow. I said to Siri, "What do you think of Goldie Patricia?" And that was it. It was just one of those things, we knew it.

Goldie was born on Thursday March 26. Grateful for her arrival in the midst of the pandemic, Carson said it was "a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also aware of this unprecedented moment in our history." He also thanked "the incredibly brave and selfless medical staff" for "their tireless work serving so many in need."