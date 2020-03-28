Carson Daly and his wife Siri Welcome Baby Number Four

Carson Daly and his wife Siri have welcomed their fourth child, a girl they have named Goldie. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a photo of themselves in the hospital with their newborn.

Both Carson and Siri wore protective masks in the photo, and in the caption he wrote: “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson and Siri Daly (Hi, it's us) along with proud brothers Jackson James (11), Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are delighted to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly. "

The voice The host says he was only allowed to be with his wife during childbirth, but not before or after the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldie arrived on Thursday afternoon, March 26, and weighed 8.2 pounds and is 20 inches long. He added that both "Go Go and Mom are doing very well."

Carson had nothing but kind words for the "incredibly brave and disinterested,quot; New York hospital medical staff who delivered their daughter in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. They were grateful for the safe birth of their daughter and the tireless work of the doctors and nurses who were helping so many in need.

Carson called Goldie's birth a "bittersweet event,quot; because they are extremely grateful, but also aware of this "incomparable moment in our history."

The 46-year-old father of four appeared in The Today Show on Friday morning and explained that the couple chose the name Goldie after bumping into it while reviewing a list of Irish names. Carson says he discovered he was 98 percent Irish in the results of an Ancestry DNA test.

"This is our fourth child, she looks like the pot of gold at the end of our rainbow," he said.

Patricia's middle name was in honor of her late mother Pattie. He also detailed his experience with new hospital protocols that would not allow him to be in his wife's hospital room.

"She left alone on Wednesday night, I was only able to join her for the delivery," Carson said. "I just joined her for the delivery and I had to leave again as they are quickly trying to change these rooms."

Carson Daly said he was "deeply moved,quot; by the force of Siri because being nine months pregnant at a time like this has generated additional anxiety.

"At the end of the day we feel very blessed, especially with Goldie," said Daly.



