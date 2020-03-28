Carmelo Anthony shares a crazy boat story about LeBron James: "He saved my life,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f111% %MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f112%

In 2015, a group of NBA superstars formed what was later called the "Banana Boat Crew." (There's even a Wikipedia page about it.) The team is made up of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

%MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f113% %MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f114%

This quartet got this name for, well, for this:

%MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f115% %MINIFYHTMLc2f7750fd5cf59956194495ee81523f116%

Banana Boat Crew https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c/34/banana-boat-crew_1p3wodmh00bc41mayi8psbzt2f.png?t=581917985,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Anthony is not shown, but was with the group on those vacations. During an Instagram Live session with Wade earlier this week, Gabrielle Union asked Anthony to tell the story of the time "it didn't seem like she was going to make it,quot; on that 2015 trip to the Bahamas.

Although Anthony didn't specify what year the story took place, it seems safe to assume it was from that particular vacation. As for the story itself, Anthony credits James for saving his life.

Antonio: "We jumped out of the boat in the Bahamas, we all swam towards the little grotto over there, below. Then we got out. They all went into the boat. However, it was my fault, because I'm still trying to see the last bit of the barracuda snorkeling and everything So it was my fault. Then I look up and the current is taking me into the middle of the ocean, like in front of the boat. " Wade: "We couldn't see you." Antonio: "I know. And it was windy. All kinds of things were going through my head, I'm going to be honest with you. Then I look down at the boat and see Bron jump out of the boat like he's MacGyver … Jump from the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm. He's carrying me in one arm. " Wade: "I've told this story to people before. Listen, I've seen LeBron do a lot of amazing things on the court. Off the court, when he went and saved Melo's life." Antonio: "He saved my life. I can't hug you. He saved my life, he saved my life. I Bron, I appreciate it. You saved my life that day."

It is impossible to know how that story would have developed if James had not taken action. But luckily he did, and we still have Anthony here today to tell the story.