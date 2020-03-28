Carmelo Anthony opens up about that moment LeBron James saved his life!

%MINIFYHTML940c4893a274c6aa0813df07ce72a85411% %MINIFYHTML940c4893a274c6aa0813df07ce72a85412%

Carmelo Anthony revealed that LeBron James once saved his life! The NBA star was in conversation with fellow player Dwayne Wade when he spoke about a dangerous situation that could have really ended badly for him if it wasn't for LeBron.

Apparently, during a boat trip, the current was dragging him "into the middle of the ocean,quot;, but luckily, LeBron came to his rescue.

Carmelo and Dwayne were chatting on a live broadcast and the former recalled a time when LeBron acted like a true hero, really saving his life.

The trio were on vacation in a boat when Melo decided it would be fun to jump from their boat into the ocean.

As mentioned above, things went wrong for him, but it all ended well because of LeBron.

"The current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, as in front of the boat," Carmelo recalled during the joint current with Dwayne.

The latter added that they could not see him, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

& # 39; I know. And it was windy, there were all kinds of things going through my head, I will be honest with you. Then I looked up at the boat and Bron jumped like MacGyver, "Melo continued sharing.

According to him, LeBron jumped, grabbed him with one arm and swam with the other, taking him back to the boat.

Carmelo laughed at the thought of that, obviously impressed by the strength of the fellow athlete.

"He saved my life," he stressed, sounding very grateful.

As for the joint broadcast, it was a way for the two basketball players to connect with their fans while they were in quarantine.

In fact, many celebrities have been using social media perhaps more than ever now that they are trapped inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



