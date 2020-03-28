Can airlines survive the coronavirus crisis? The | Aviation

%MINIFYHTMLf60e56eeb9d642ae081d8662bc1bdfd611% %MINIFYHTMLf60e56eeb9d642ae081d8662bc1bdfd612%

World leaders are forced to take drastic emergency measures to deal with the worsening of the coronavirus crisis.

They are meant to keep people alive, but they are killing the global economy. And few industries have been as affected as airlines.

The International Air Transport Association says the industry will lose more than $ 250 billion in revenue this year, and that means things will recover in three months.

Singapore, Emirates, and Turkish Airlines are just a few of the big names in stopping almost all of their operations.

An estimated 8,500 aircraft are stored worldwide.

Governments promise bailouts to keep the industry afloat.

But will it be enough?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Alex Macheras – Editor of AviationAnalyst.co.uk

Anil Padhra – Head of Aviation at the University of West London

Brendan Sobie – Founder of Sobie Aviation and former chief analyst at the Aviation Center.

Source: Al Jazeera News