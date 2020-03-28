Camila Cabello and Sam Smith will join Elton John's coronavirus relief concert from the living rooms

%MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198211% %MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198212%

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; leads Fox programming presents iHeart Living Room Concert for America the day the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards will air.

Up News Info –

Dave Grohl, Sam smithY Camila Cabello have been registered to act from their living rooms as part of Sir Elton JohnCoronavirus relief concert full of stars.

The "Rocket Man" legend tops the Fox programming presenting the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday (March 29), the same day the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards will air.

%MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198213% %MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198214%

He released the initial artist invoice on Wednesday, when Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie eilish, he alley boys, Tim McGrawY Green Day& # 39; s Billie Joe Armstrong They were all announced, and now fans have even more reason to tune in after rocker Grohl, Smith, and Cabello added their names to the hour-long event.

%MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198215% %MINIFYHTML265a63ee19de8ece008ce503d182198216%

Also participating are Demi lovato, Lizzo, HIS., Ciaraand her athlete husband Russell Wilson.

<br />

The show will feature all musicians playing from the comfort of their homes, using video and audio equipment, and will pay tribute to first responders and other essential members of the workforce who risk their lives to help others during the crisis of the coronavirus.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation as Elton and his famous friends express their successes.

It's just a highlight that self-isolated music fans should look forward to this weekend.

On Saturday (March 28), another crop of the best artists, including John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Rita prays, Barry Gibb, Diplo, Ryan TedderY Joe Jonas They will perform from their homes for the 12-hour Twitch Stream Aid fundraising concert.

Charlie PuthY Madison beer You'll also join in the fun, which starts at 12 p.m. EST, with all the money donated during the event to benefit the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization.

<br />

Meanwhile, Diplo will also deliver a Major Lazer DJ on the group's YouTube page starting at 4 p.m. EST, and singer Jack johnson She will headline the Global Citizen and World Health Organization virtual concert series, Together, at Home on her Instagram Live account starting at 6 p.m. ITS T.

<br />

Country couple Vince Gill Y Amy Grant He will take the stage on an empty Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for a family show as part of the Opry Livestream starting at 8 p.m. EST, and Sunday singer Lisa Loeb will play for fans on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. ITS T.