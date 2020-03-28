California farm workers are essential to the US food supply. USA During the growing coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Salvador Calzadillas is not concerned about contracting the coronavirus when he is harvesting tangerines from trees in central California. But he said simply coming to the forest every day puts him and his wife, also farm workers, at risk, and there is nothing they can do to change that.

Agricultural workers, after all, cannot work from home.

Calzadillas and his wife are among half a dozen workers huddling in a car or truck to reach the woods within a 40-minute drive. There, they huddle in a group to receive daily instructions, regardless of social estrangement, he said.

"There have been no changes so far, everything is the same," said Calzadillas. "Many of my coworkers say it is as if we are immortal, we are working the same way." There is no prevention and we continue working. "

The 31-year-old man is one of many farm workers who operate as essential businesses in the heart of California's Central Valley, which supplies food to much of the United States, even when schools, restaurants, and stores have closed due to virus. .

More than a third of the nation's vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts are grown in California, whose farms and ranches generated nearly $ 50 billion in 2018, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Farm groups and union leaders are urging employers to take extra precautions to prevent the outbreak from spreading among California's already few farm workers. Workers who are marginalized by the disease could jeopardize crop yields and disrupt the food supply.

Some farms are answering the call, union officials and producers say. But it can be difficult to separate workers by 6 feet as recommended due to the way certain crops are grown, said Dave Puglia, president of Western Growers, a group representing family farmers in California, Arizona, Colorado and Nuevo Mexico.

And efficiency is also critical, he said, as farmers face pressure to restock supermarket shelves.

"It would have to stagger the workers who are harvesting," Puglia said. “That is a very inefficient and very expensive way to operate, and most farmers would not be able to do it. They would be losing too much money. "

Western Growers said many members added sanitation stations in the fields and required to wash their hands before and after work, as well as spaced workers at the packing facilities.

United Farm Workers are seizing the moment to drive long-standing requests, including eliminating the need for a doctor's note and other obstacles to obtaining sick pay. In a letter to the agricultural industry, the union said workers should be able to wash their hands frequently and be encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

"What we are discovering is that most producers do not communicate with their employees to share the basics: how to practice best practices (how to) wash their hands,quot; and keep their distance from others, said Armando Elenes, secretary treasurer of United Farm Workers, representing up to 27,000 seasonal workers.

Joe Pezzini, president of vegetable producer Ocean Mist Farms, said his office and sales staff work remotely whenever possible.

He said the company, which operates in the Coachella Valley and the Central Coast of California, had workers wear disinfected gloves and equipment to ensure food safety long before the virus appeared.

"One of the most important changes is only in training and education," he said, and encouraged workers to keep a safe distance, even on breaks. "Partly for personal security, but also for," Hey, we are feeding the nation. We are creating food that the nation needs right now. "

The coronavirus crisis has drawn attention to the vital role of farmers, and residents find that supermarket shelves are cleaned by people who stock up and then take refuge in their homes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the threat of getting COVID-19 from food or food packaging is low. Farmers and workers are more concerned with passing each other.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

As of Friday, more than 90 people died from the virus in California and more than 4,600 tested positive, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Most cases are found in the San Francisco Bay Area and around Los Angeles.

Leti Martínez, who picks tangerines, said her employer told her little about the virus, except to explain that the farm can continue to operate. The 31-year-old woman said she wears gloves to avoid cutting her hands and puts a cloth around her face to prevent dust. But she is concerned about her trip with other workers and said that they sometimes face a shortage of running water in the toilets once they are there.

Another concern is the conditions for foreign workers in the United States on temporary agricultural visas, known as H-2A. They often live indoors, sometimes with bunk beds or in motels provided by their employers, and travel together in vans and buses.

A coalition of farm worker advocates has called on US officials. USA Require employers to provide at least 6 feet between beds for such workers and to be screened for the virus before entering the country.

A spokesman for the Labor Department said this week there were no announcements about changes in working conditions for H-2A workers.

Those workers account for a small percentage of overall agricultural work, but they are important in Colorado, which has a shorter growing season, and for certain crops, such as berries, Puglia of Western Growers said.

To address conditions on the thousands of farms the California Farm Bureau Federation represents, its president, Jamie Johansson, said he had told farms to leave workers in smaller groups "when possible." Her organization also says that washing hands on farms is routine for food safety reasons.

Some small farms are taking additional steps.

Heringer Estates, a 152-year-old family vineyard and winery in Clarksburg, has 30 workers who grow their grapes. Steve Heringer said workers now have more hand sanitizer and already wear their own gloves for field work.

"If they are working in rows, (we have them) working consecutively,quot; to maximize distance, he said. "It has had very little impact on the vineyard side, but we have a greater awareness."

