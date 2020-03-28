BTS to reschedule North American dates for the tour of souls map amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML2fb0f1bc452c1557b082dfd94c69ff2611% %MINIFYHTML2fb0f1bc452c1557b082dfd94c69ff2612%

K-pop stars in BTS (The Bangtan Boys) are rescheduling their upcoming "North American Soul Map" dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hit makers "Boy With Luv" announced the walk in January, starting with two dates at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, with more stops in Texas, Illinois, Canada and more in North America.

However, after removing the first stops in their native Korea, which were slated to open the tour, the group also suspended the US dates. USA Due to the pandemic.

Tickets will be honored for the new dates, which have yet to be announced, the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed, Billboard reported.

Meanwhile, the dates for "Black Swan" singers in Europe, starting in July, are still scheduled, despite numerous renowned acts and major music festivals, including the Glastonbury Festival and the Isle of Wight, that cancel events at the same time.

Current dates mean that the walk will start at London's Twickenham Rugby Stadium on July 3.