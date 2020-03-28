Britney Spears shares a sweet birthday tribute to Mariah Carey

WENN

In an Instagram post, the hit maker & # 39; … Baby One More Time & # 39; claims that the singer of & # 39; We Belong Together & # 39; It is one of the main reasons why he started singing.

Britney Spears honored Mariah Carey as "the main reason I started singing" in a sweet publication honoring the star's 50th birthday.

Hits creator "We Belong Together" celebrated the milestone on Friday (March 27, 20) and, taking on Instagram, "Toxic" star Britney wrote a sweet tribute to the music icon.

"Happy birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing," he said enthusiastically, along with a photo of her with Mariah at a 2017 party. "Your album Butterfly never passes. fashionable even after more than 20 years … it's just a classic and I'll be listening to it today while working out in the gym. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Happy !!! birthday God !!!! bless. "

Shortly after sharing the post, Mariah responded in the comments, writing, "I love you, Britney! And I will listen to Stronger as a moral booster! Thank you for this beautiful message."

Britney was one of the many celebrities who sent her birthday wishes to Mariah, with John Travolta celebrating it Lady GagaY Quentin TarantinoFriday birthdays and "Strange things" Millie Bobby Brown and actress Kerry Washington Also sharing messages.

Mariah celebrated her big day by going to the studio to record new music, writing next to a snapshot of her next to a microphone: "Starting 327 with a new song."