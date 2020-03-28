Britney Spears posts ‘Freaking Hot’ throwback photo of her in that iconic red leather outfit to celebrate 20 years since the release of ‘Oops! … I did it again

The pop star turned to social media to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of her iconic song, "Wow … I did it again,quot; and she did it in style! Britney Spears posted a photo of her wearing that red outfit you might remember and revealed something about the experience of filming the music video on it.

It turns out that Britney not only looked super sexy, but was also literally hot!

It makes sense! After all, the red leather material hugged her at every turn.

Still, he has little to complain about as the choreography was a lot of fun and he enjoyed the process at the end of the day.

Along with the flashback photo, the celebrity wrote: U Oops! … how did 20 years go by so quickly? I can not believe it. I remember the red suit was so crazy … but the dance was fun and blew up the shoot! And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars … of course I'm kidding! But seriously, all of you have shown so much support for this song and I thank you … sending love to all of you. "

Many fans soon flooded her comment section with stories of their own memories related to the song.

Many of them also got excited about their idol and couldn't believe they were still fans of her after so long.

The song was released in 2000 and gave Britney a lot of success, following the equally popular hit Baby One More Time, which was also her debut song.

Oops not only debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, but also released no less than 1,319,000 copies in its first week after launch!

That means he broke Nielsen Soundscan's previous record in the category of & # 39; highest album sales for the debut week by a female artist & # 39;!



