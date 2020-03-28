Britney Spears celebrates the 20th anniversary of & # 39; & # 39; Oops … I did it again & # 39; & # 39;

Do you remember where you were the first time when you saw Britney Spears& # 39; Iconic music video of "Whoops … I did it again,quot;?

The dance moves. The red latex suit. Makeup looks. All.

Now, the 38-year-old pop star is reflecting on the two decades that have passed since the release of his single.

"Oops! How did 20 years go by so quickly?!?! I can't believe it. I remember the red suit was so crazy … but the dance was fun and blew up the shoot. And now we're sitting on Quarantine wishing to be on Mars … of course I'm kidding! "Spears wrote in her Instagram caption. "But seriously, all of you have shown so much support for this song and I thank you … sending love to everyone."

"Oops! … I Did It Again,quot; was the first single from his second album of the same name, released on March 27, 2000. After its release, he was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001