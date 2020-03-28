Brian Hughes reflects on excellent campaign | Racing News

Brian Hughes admits it may take a little while before he fully appreciates his accomplishments over the past season.

The campaign effectively ended last Tuesday when the British Horse Racing Authority announced the suspension of racing until at least May 1, and the year of the National Hunt will end on April 25.

Hughes had 19 winners ahead of defending jockey champion Richard Johnson at the time and, although the BHA has yet to officially confirm him as the title winner, the driver is happy with a season that yielded 141 winners, just five fewer than his best. total.

He told Racing TV: "I really don't feel any different, it is difficult to assimilate because we were racing and then one day we were told that that was it, the season was suspended until the end of April."

"It was like you had walked away from the race and obviously everyone is locked up now, so you don't see anyone or anything like that."

"Looking back, it is probably something that in a few years I will be very proud to accomplish (end up). I probably would not appreciate how significant it is at the moment."

"I am very proud of everything I have accomplished, I am lucky to ride for many good trainers and many good owners. Without them and riding the best types of horses, it is very difficult to ride. Winners

"With everything that is happening, it is difficult to assimilate, but when I can see my name printed there, with many better runners than me, AP McCoy and Mr Johnson, it is very flattering."

"I'm not saying I'm ever as successful as any of them, but your name is on the trophy anyway."

There was little to choose between Hughes and Johnson in this season's title race before the latter was sidelined for about a month after suffering an arm fracture in a fall at Exeter on January 21.

"Reaching 100 winners before Christmas was a good achievement and then looking to keep the winners on track," added Hughes.

"Unfortunately for Richard Johnson, he suffered an injury when we were elbow to elbow, so I gave him a break and then he didn't get a chance to make much inroads, then we stopped competing."

"I was quite satisfied with how it went, under the circumstances."

Hughes' title celebrations are currently frozen as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic and the driver is trying to keep himself busy with the races on hold.

He said, "Every morning I go out for a run to get some exercise and we live on a farm, so we can go out and stay active there.

"He's just trying to make up the days, it's a great thing and he's obviously trying to do his part not to go out and walk.

"I really haven't been doing anything, as many of the trainers I travel for are doing their best to keep their own staff on the job, and rightfully so, they have obviously mistreated many horses."