Born in SF, American Craft Brewers' future fades as coronavirus spreads – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – United States craft brewers addressed a rocky spell before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, many are concerned that their livelihoods may be doomed.

In 2019, they closed more than 300 small, independent breweries, the highest total in a single year. Sales in high-overhead operations declined as the market overflowed with competition: a record number of more than 8,000 breweries dispersed across the US. USA In 2019, a five-fold increase in a decade.

Several hundred more were anticipated to darken in 2020. But as winter turned to spring, a time when brewers generally prepare for the busy summer season, the patch became disastrous. Possible beer outlets close in quick succession.

Several states seeking to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus ordered week closings or dramatically reduced business operations that once depended on being communal gathering places.

Like others in the hospitality and food service business, breweries have resorted to carrying out large-scale layoffs, executing skeleton teams and, in some cases, permanently shutting down operations.

"As a small brewer, we've been struggling a bit," said Dan Watson, co-owner of the Cleophus Quealy Beer Company in San Leandro, California.

The founders began taking stock of the operation when Cleophus Quealy reached its five-year mark in 2019. Small breweries like his need to sell enough beer to pay the bills. Specializing in sour, fruit and draft beers, which can take months to develop, that volume wasn't always there. The competition grew as much for the arrival of new participants as for the acquisition movements of the beer multinationals.

"So many bottles and brands," said Watson. "It is a really crowded space to compete. We have increasingly depended on the people who live in the area."

When the Bay Area coronavirus ordinances were implemented, the tavern was temporarily closed where 75% of Cleophus Quealy sales were made. The brewery's founders chose to close the business entirely and channel all remaining sales to the brewery's seven employees.

"It just became clear that this was not something we could overcome," Watson said.

Charlotte & # 39; s Legion Brewing laid off 90% of its workers, about 135 people, in a move meant to be temporary; Ska Brewing closed its new "brewery,quot; in Colorado, 71 minutes after it opened; In Austin, Texas, Jester King fired lifelong workers after losing the source of 77% of his sales.

"On top of that, the remaining 23% of our sales are in limbo, given the evidence we've seen of distributors and retailers who are hyper-cautious in these uncertain times," wrote Jester King founder Jeffrey Stuffings in a publication of Blog. "Overall, but because of the yet to be determined impact of take-away sales, we are in a position where 100% of our revenue is in jeopardy."

The curved ball thrown into operations forced the brewers to fight and be creative. The unexpected change in operations created a bottleneck in the take-away packaging supply chain. Crowlers, the large aluminum cans that can normally hold two pints, are on standby.

Brewers desperate to find ways to sell the beer in tanks have inundated the craft beer delivery site Tavour with calls, text messages and emails, said Meghan Packard, vice president of the Seattle-area operation.

"I literally can't keep up with calls and emails and protests from breweries," he said. "Unfortunately, we can't drink all the breweries."

SHIFT GEARS

The ingenuity of other brewers became unanticipated commercial business.

Yellowhammer Brewing, a 10-year-old brewery and distillery in Huntsville, Alabama, reused its entire production line to make hand sanitizer.

After receiving the go-ahead from federal agencies and obtaining hydrogen peroxide and glycerol from one of his chemical suppliers, Yellowhammer switched to full production of hand sanitizer at 4 a.m. on Monday, March 23. Initial production is intended for large organizations like healthcare providers, civic agencies and nonprofits that need it, said Ethan Couch, co-founder of Yellowhammer.

"The only sad part is that all of this takes time," Couch said, pointing to the process itself, as well as a recommended 72-hour break for post-production of the system to ensure no bacterial action occurs in the container.

Aid is on the way but draft beer is in trouble

Passing the $ 2 trillion CARES Act stimulus would be a "good first step,quot; for small, independent breweries, said Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association, the trade organization for craft brewers. The forgivable loans and provisions could help brewers stay afloat, he said.

About 40% of craft beers are sold per barrel, with 26% distributed through a second party, such as a restaurant or bar, and the remaining 14% at the brewery itself, said Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association. , the trade organization for craft brewers.

"If you don't put your beer in bottles or cans right now, you're at higher risk because you don't have a path to the market," he said. "(Packaged brewers) that are decently capitalized, we believe that most of those breweries should survive."

The situation has not been easy for brewers of all sizes.

Russian River Brewing Company, the brewery known for its high rating Pliny the Elder Double IPA, temporarily laid off 159 people, or 80% of its staff, at its two North Bay breweries, places that just a month earlier attracted hordes of Visitors waiting in hourly lines to buy the even rarer Pliny the Younger Triple IPA.

The brewery cut production by 50%, stopped drinking beer altogether and switched only to bottled beer, Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner and president of Russian River, wrote in an email.

"These are crazy and unprecedented times," said Cilurzo. "I am not sure that any of us have an emergency plan for a global pandemic. But we survived a Great Recession, forest fires, floods and power outages from PG,amp;E, and I am sure we will overcome it too.

She added: "I miss our employees more."

