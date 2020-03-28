Bob Dylan comes out with his first song in eight years amid the coronavirus crisis

WENN

Surprising fans with the release of & # 39; Murder Most Foul & # 39; 17 minutes long, the singer of & # 39; Hurricane & # 39; He presented it as & # 39; an unpublished song that we recorded a while ago and that you might find interesting & # 39 ;.

Bob Dylan He surprised fans by releasing his first new song in eight years on Thursday night, March 26, the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul".

The 78-year-old singer's new song tells the story of the murder of the former President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, and includes phrases like: "His head was blown off while he was still in the car."

Another, from Kennedy's perspective, sees Dylan sing, "Riding in the back seat next to my wife / And she's straight into the afterlife / I'm leaning to the left, my head on her lap."

Speaking about the melody in a statement, Dylan said: "Greetings to my fans and fans with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years. This is an unpublished song that we recorded a while back and that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. "

It is unclear exactly when "Murder Most Foul" was recorded, and a representative for the singer told Variety that no further information about the song will be released.

The song, Dylan's first original material since his album "Tempest" was released in 2012, is 16 minutes and 57 seconds long, beating his previous record on his 1997 song of 16 minutes and 31 seconds long. "Highlands".

After Dylan shared the new song on Twitter, his fans responded quickly, and one of them referenced the coronavirus pandemic when they wrote, "Thanks Bob, your music has helped us get through these times."

Another commented, "Very emotional song … The song was beautiful, the music outstanding, the lyrics deeply moving. Thank you for sharing."