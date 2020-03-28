Blow! Post Malone Plans Celebrity Online Beer Party For Charity – Deadline

Some celebrities sing at home. Others Speak Post Malone plays beer pong and is planning an epic tournament for his quarantined friends.

The so-called "Ballina Cup" has recruited some great partiers for the cause. So far, they include Kansas City wide receiver Travis Kelce and former Patriot-turned-WWE spokesman Rob Gronkowski, along with Gronkowski's girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swim model Camille Kostek, former quarterback Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun. Kelly, Kane Brown and MLB pitchers Trevor Bauer and Mlke Clevinger, TMZ reported.

The eight-day tournament will be held via video chat to maintain social distance and will begin next week with two matches per night. At stake: a commemorative trophy and a fighting belt.

Each team will pay an entry fee and the prize money will go to charities fighting COVID-19.