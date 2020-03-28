Blair Underwood refused to star in & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; due to the black stereotype

HBO

To the star of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; She was originally offered to make an appearance in the third season of the hit television drama as a record executive whose sister struggled with the interracial relationship.

Up News Info –

Actor Blair Underwood He originally missed the opportunity to appear on the hit television drama "Sex and the city"because he refused to be the symbolic black character.

The "Quantico"The star played Dr. Robert Leeds, a love interest for Cynthia NixonMiranda Hobbes' lawyer, in the sixth season in 2003, but reveals that she initially approached him to make a unique appearance in the third season, opposite Kim cattrell, who played the sex-crazy public relations guru Samantha Jones.

%MINIFYHTML64d7a02d260dcbf98a8dee5e3fd5f2ea11% %MINIFYHTML64d7a02d260dcbf98a8dee5e3fd5f2ea12%

However, Underwood rejected the role of a top-notch executive whose sister disagrees with interracial relationships, because the story of the episode "No Ifs, Ands or Butts" was too stereotypical for his liking.

Speaking about his time in "Sex and the City" on Netflix's "Strong Black Lead" podcast, he explained, "I said not first, two years earlier, because there was an episode … Kim Cattrell's character wanted to be with a black man. " and it was all about curiosity. "

"What is it like to be with a black man? Are the rumors true?" And I said: "Thanks, but no thanks. I appreciate it and I am honored. "And I mean I don't take that lightly when people offer you a job. But I said," I'm not interested in being black curiosity, but thank you. "

The producers later came up with another proposal for Dr. Leeds, and this time Underwood's wife Desiree DaCosta urged him to participate in the concert, which featured a five-episode arc.

"Two years later, they came back and had an offer to join the program," Underwood shared. "And I said: 'Is it about his race or is he a human being?' They said, 'No, he's a doctor who is in his building, whom he knows in the elevator and they fell well with him &' # 39; That was important. "

"I only did five episodes and they only mentioned (interracial relationship) once because it's obvious," he added. "You don't have to talk about blacks. It is obvious who you are."