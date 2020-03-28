Billy Joe Saunders apologizes for the training video | Boxing news

Last update: 03/28/20 11:17 pm
WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders apologized after a video of him appearing to tolerate domestic violence during the coronavirus blockade appeared.
The images showed the 30-year-old, who retained his title by beating Argentine Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles last November, working on a punching bag in a barn.
During the video, Saunders advised the men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing blockade, resulting in a violent backlash on social media, to which he responded on Saturday night.
"I would never tolerate domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman, he would tear him to pieces," Saunders said in a Twitter post.
"I have a daughter and if a man put a finger on her, it would end well."
"Sorry if I offended any woman, stay blessed."
Saunders was scheduled to fight the Mexican superstar Saúl & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez in May, but the contest was postponed due to the pandemic.
