Billie is here to keep her self-care under control

To put it bluntly, we've never been a fan of shaving. It is tedious Annoying. It takes a long time.And then there is the pink tax, which drains our wallets for the same products that men use, just because we are women. But then Billie showed up and changed the game.

Also tired of paying more than his male counterparts for razors and other razors, Billie released an Instagram-friendly shaver kit for just $ 9 that included a magic holder and blades that could be shipped to him at regular intervals by subscription.

Then there was shaving cream, body wash, and more, made without parabens, phthalates, strong foaming agents, DEA, and hundreds of other toxins. In fact, everything they sell is rated 1 to 2 in EWG's Skin Deep database (with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst), and everything is priced under $ 15.

As if that wasn't enough, they donate 1% of all proceeds to causes worldwide (they are currently donating to local food banks across the country that care for people affected by the Coronavirus outbreak).