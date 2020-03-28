Ben Stokes says planning for England's Ashes 2021/22 has begun – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLee328c6f17212c435aa390a2b47e533f11% %MINIFYHTMLee328c6f17212c435aa390a2b47e533f12%





The future of the England Test "looks good,quot; due to a new crop of young talent, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes says the England test team already has their sights set on Ashes' tour of Australia in 2021/22, despite the series still being about 18 months away.

Although all cricket was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Stokes, appearing in the latest "crash,quot; of the Sky Cricket podcast with Ian Ward, Rob Key and David Lloyd, said he believed "the future looks really good,quot; for the England Test team. .

Over the winter, England lost 1-0 to New Zealand in a two-test series before Christmas, but then defeated South Africa 3-1 at the end of the year under new head coach Chris Silverwood, with a new and emerging crop of young boys. Impressive: the likes of Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran and Dom Bess.

When asked if it was too early to anticipate the challenge of recovering the ashes in 2021/22, Stokes emphatically replied, "Definitely not.

"We prepare for the World Cup on a four-year plan, and we've been talking about touring Australia since Spoons (Silverwood) took the job."

"We have already started planning what the best team will be like."

While that team might end up looking different than the one that ended the series in South Africa, Stokes was encouraged by what he saw of the new crop.

"It has impressed me a lot," Stokes said. "Sibley knows his limitations, but we want him to play his way and hit a lot, which he has done quite a few times now, like in Cape Town, setting things up for us to win that game."

"It looks like he can be successful and take on what (Alastair) Cooky used to do for England, which is boring and just hits people on the ground."

Jonny Bairstow hopes that cricket will be able to adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"With Crawley, you see him hitting, and you just think this kid is so talented. He has it all and he doesn't seem to be too scared of him. He's 21 and Kagiso Rabada ran up to him, bowling." 90 mph and he stared at him.

"The future looks great with our test equipment. The best thing is that all new people are quite young."

Another of England's emerging stars is fast bowler Jofra Archer, 24, but, after bursting onto the scene with his thrilling World Cup displays and ashes last summer, Archer received some criticism during a difficult winter that ended with an injury after playing the first test in South Africa.

Stokes said it is a lesson Archer and the rest of England's youth group can learn, remembering their own struggles for form after scoring a first century of testing in the 2013/14 Ashes in Perth.

Ben Stokes celebrates his maiden Test century score during Ashes 2013/14

"When you play internationally, you expose yourself to criticism," Stokes said. "I think everyone forgets how young someone is, or how inexperienced, as soon as they don't do well."

"Jofra entered the back of a glittering World Cup, entered the ashes, set it on fire, and then, as soon as it didn't go so well, people started jumping on his back."

"Regardless of how it started, throughout someone's career, there will always be ups and downs. People need to remember that."

"It's the same with the other new guys coming into the team; Crawley, Pope, Curran. They will go through that stage."

England and Surrey hitter Ollie Pope says being able to spend a weird time at home with his dogs has helped him deal with social estrangement.

"It's not always about those guys going out there to score hundreds, play 90 mph, take five fors. To become a better player, you have to go through failure and understand how to deal with it."

"Having a little bit of success early in your career at the highest level helps. Because you can always look back and see that you did something that means you trust yourself to perform at that level."

"The 2013/14 ashes turned out well for me, but then I went through a really bad patch for about a year and a half. I could always look back on that tour and see what I could do."

"It's about regaining that confidence. It just takes that one performance to reassure you."

Jos Buttler says there has been a joint approach from his Lancashire County and the ECB in the advice they are giving to players during the coronavirus crisis.

