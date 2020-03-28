Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Pack on the PDA during the afternoon walk

Taking some fresh air!
Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas& # 39; Romance is still strong. On Saturday afternoon, the dynamic duo was spotted enjoying an afternoon walk in Los Angeles.
And it seemed like they weren't completely alone like him Knives out Star's dog joined in the fun. During the couple's outdoor walk, they were photographed walking arm in arm and smiling at each other. Also, they weren't shy about paparazzi and were even full of PDAs.
At one point, the two kissed passionately in the middle of their afternoon walk with Ben wrapping his arm around Ana's.
It is unclear how long the couple spent considering that L.A. is enforcing a "stay home,quot; order in the midst of the ongoing process. Coronavirus pandemic.
However, unlike most people who wear sweatshirts and baggy clothes, Ben and Ana kept things stylish with their outdoor outfits.
The actress looked effortlessly elegant in her wine red velvet jacket, skinny jeans, and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in loose waves and seemed to have minimal makeup.
How to The way back Actor, he also kept things stylish but understated in a charcoal coat, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a baseball cap.
Earlier this month, a source told us that the two were "definitely a couple," especially after being seen getting comfortable in Ana's hometown of Havana, Cuba, and later in Costa Rica.
"They've been kissing, snuggling and hugging a lot," a source shared earlier when they took their mini getaway. "They look at each other adoringly and like to take photos of themselves. Ben seems happily happy and dizzy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. Clearly he is very interested in Ana."
"They have been relaxed at their beach house," added the source. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They have gone for a walk every day and they look very happy together."
Also, the two of them have spent more time together after the holidays.
"Ben and Ana are quarantined at their home, where they have been together since they returned from Costa Rica," a separate source recently shared. "They have a simple daily routine that includes walking Ana's dog and ordering food, which is delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his children and Ana is staying at the house."
"Ben and Ana look like lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very kind and he seems to love that," the source continued. "They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never parting with each other, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."
Since his last outing, it is clear that things are still getting stronger.
