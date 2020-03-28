Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Pack on the PDA during the afternoon walk

Taking some fresh air!

Ben Affleck Y Ana de Armas& # 39; Romance is still strong. On Saturday afternoon, the dynamic duo was spotted enjoying an afternoon walk in Los Angeles.

%MINIFYHTMLdc1e8139ef7c08c777e1f3e38359007211% %MINIFYHTMLdc1e8139ef7c08c777e1f3e38359007212%

And it seemed like they weren't completely alone like him Knives out Star's dog joined in the fun. During the couple's outdoor walk, they were photographed walking arm in arm and smiling at each other. Also, they weren't shy about paparazzi and were even full of PDAs.

At one point, the two kissed passionately in the middle of their afternoon walk with Ben wrapping his arm around Ana's.

It is unclear how long the couple spent considering that L.A. is enforcing a "stay home,quot; order in the midst of the ongoing process. Coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike most people who wear sweatshirts and baggy clothes, Ben and Ana kept things stylish with their outdoor outfits.

The actress looked effortlessly elegant in her wine red velvet jacket, skinny jeans, and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in loose waves and seemed to have minimal makeup.