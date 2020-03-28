Beckett Hopes For A Quick Return To Racing | Racing News

Classic winning coach Ralph Beckett is upbeat and racing in Britain will be ready to resume behind closed doors on May 1, in case he gets the go-ahead.

Beckett, who is chairman of the Flat committee of the National Federation of Trainers (NTF), believes that if the right steps are taken, flat races will be in a position to start again as soon as it is safe to do so.

A letter issued Friday to stakeholders by the Racing Resumption Group outlined plans for a gradual return, likely behind closed doors and starting with flat races only, reflecting the likelihood of the Covid-19 situation being alleviated. and associated restrictions and Pressures on medical services will also progressively occur.

Races in Britain were suspended by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) from March 18 until the end of April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beckett said: "My personal opinion is that it is possible and until we are told that we cannot do it, I am hopeful.

"I can't go into too much detail, but there is a fairly simple action plan and we just need to get the right details."

"They are conducting statistical analyzes at racetracks that are furthest from the epicenter and therefore would be the safest to compete and less likely to put pressure on the NHS."

Beckett believes that with the resumption of the racing group, chaired by Brant Dunshea of ​​the British Horse Racing Authority, which offers a possible date for the return of racing, he will encourage owners to keep horses in training during the period. of confinement.

He added: "If people cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel, it is very difficult for them to pay for their horses in training.

"I feel it was important for people to know that there is already a plan in place, with that date in mind to resume racing."

"The situation is changing all the time and who knows what will happen in three weeks, but from my point of view we will run."

"If it is handled the right way, as it should be, and we start competing on that date, then the Guineas will not be missed and we can still get the majority of the show."