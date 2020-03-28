Beach community residents heed warnings, social distance amid pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As Southern California entered its second weekend under local, state, and federal orders to stay home, residents of the beach community seemed to be on the lookout for those orders in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SKY2 aerial images showed empty beaches and freeways on Saturday.

"That's why I take the entire beach alone," joked Linda Babich, a resident of Chino Hills. She and her husband knew that all the beaches were closed, and they drove to Hermosa Beach to see the view for themselves.

"It's crazy. It's very surreal. It's so surreal," Babich told Greg Mills of CBS2, reporting from Hermosa Beach.

"It's like a ghost town. It's really weird," said Suzanne Soria, a Hermosa Beach resident.

In Redondo Beach, the bike lanes were closed, and the popular pier was also closed.

"He says you can go pick up food," said Debbie Carver, a Redondo Beach resident. "So we thought well that we are collecting food. So we went looking for food. But everything was closed."

An open market near the dock reported that business fell more than 50 percent.

Chris Bredesen, a business owner, restaurant owner in the area, and some other community restaurants on the beach, says he had to lay off 90 to 95 percent of his employees. He also had to close two of his locations.

In Runyon Canyon, hikers were locked up in an additional effort to encourage social estrangement.

"It's the only thing that kept me sane during this time," said Andrea Carlisle-Rodriguez, a hiker.