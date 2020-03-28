Bay area parks close camps, block car access, but many trails remain open – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – As Californians draw closer to the second weekend of the shelter-in-place order, many state and regional parks are making major changes to avoid seeing large crowds.

The East Bay Regional Park District announced that it will close 20 of its most popular parks beginning Friday, March 27 through April 30. The other 73 parks will remain open, at least for now.

"On weekends it overflows because everyone is out at the same time," said Crystal Reiss. She comes to Crown Beach in Alameda from her Oakland home and says that people are beginning to understand the concept of social estrangement.

"Now when I'm away, people are really making an effort to give that radius and, you know, there is a learning curve," said Reiss.

Last weekend, thousands of people filled beaches near San Francisco and the Marin Headlands and crowded Dolores Park in the city's Mission District. There were clear violations of the refuge order in place.

"Unfortunately we saw a number of areas in our city that were full," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a video news conference. “We are going to have to make some changes. The last thing I want to do, as I said on Monday, is basically to close parks, "added the mayor.

California State Parks is closing the parking lots at 98 parks and beaches. All Marin County regional parks and beaches are closed, and community parks remain open for walking or biking.

"Most closings are removing parking from picnic areas and high-density recreation sites," said Robert Doyle, general manager of the East Bay Regional Park District.

In most cases, parking lots are closed to reduce the number of people in the park, but the trails are still open.

"They can come in. We are trying to educate people about behavior, not about not using the parks they love," Doyle said.

The trail at Crown Beach has become a much-needed respite for many people like Bryan Flemming, an Alameda resident.

"I've been going out on the beach or at least on the sidewalk once or twice a day, trying to watch the sunset at the end of the day. It just gives you a little extra energy during the day so I can go out and get some air cool, ”said Flemming.

Doyle says East Bay Regional Park directors may decide to close more of the facilities if they become overcrowded.

In Marin County, Inverness resident Lee Richardson did not mind seeing car lines in the city last week. He says: “At my age, nothing bothers me. I'm 90 years old. "

LINK: East Bay Regional Park District Updates and Closings COVID-19

