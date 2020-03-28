Bachelor Ben Higgins is engaged to Jessica Clarke

Get ready for another postSingle Wedding!

Ben Higgins, the star of the show's season 20, is engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke. The former ABC leader said Entertainment tonight.

The news of the couple's engagement comes more than two years after he and The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell he broke and ended his one-year engagement.

Higgins, 31, and Clarke, 24, made their Instagram relationship official in February 2019. He said he "successfully slipped on his DM,quot; while visiting Nashville several months earlier. He was searching Instagram to see which NHL team the Predators were taking, and came across a photo of the recent University of Mississippi graduate in-game with her father.

"I saw this picture and I said, 'Holy cow. This girl is beautiful,'" he said of himself and his fellow Bachelor Nation star. Ashley Iaconetti Haibonis iHeartRadio Almost famous podcast shortly after making their relationship public.

He said in a joint interview with Sadie Robertson In November 2019 he took a screenshot of his photo and then waited until Thanksgiving to move on to his DM.

"I said something like 'Don't ask too much about how I saw your profile," he had said on his podcast. "I can explain later, but if you're single, send me a message."