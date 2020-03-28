Azealia Banks lashes out at Kim Kardashian, & # 39; jealous & # 39; and not talented for & # 39; Bullying & # 39; Taylor Swift

%MINIFYHTMLde097ecd7d9bcbbb4d4d48a7ac3b469e11% %MINIFYHTMLde097ecd7d9bcbbb4d4d48a7ac3b469e12%

The raptor of & # 39; Chasing Time & # 39; He gets very angry on Twitter in response to Kim's comments about the leaked phone call between Kanye West and Taylor, accusing the reality star of jumping into the dispute to stay relevant.

Azealia Banks has shown whose side he is in the recently revived dispute between Taylor Swift Y Kanye West Y Kim Kardashian. Defending the "Look what you made me do" singer, the raptor specifically attacked the television star for jumping into the conversation that originally involved her husband and the pop superstar.

In response to Kim's tweet in which she reacted to Taylor's comment about the leaked phone call, hit maker "212" called the rapper's wife. "You are jealous of having no real talent and you NEED to stick with Kanye and Taylor for their relevance," he wrote. "How did you get into meat Taylor anyway?"

The 28-year-old Harlem star continued her tirade in a series of Twitter posts. "All you did was make him look like an obsessive idiot. He's a 40-year-old black man who's been punishing a random white girl since he was 19. You as a mother, a wife, and a * beauty mogul * they should have suggested he was the biggest person and he doesn't even bother her anymore, "he added.

Speaking of Kanye's antics at the 2009 VMAs, Azealia commented, "After she had already humiliated her on stage. Instead of suggesting that she behave like a father, she suggested that it was okay to sexually harass her. What was a strange older man? " north or Chicago? You'd be livid. "

He then counseled the mother of four, "Allow Taylor to fend off Kanye's harassment and leave her alone, please. She is really fucking her art legacy by letting him do it and also KICK THAT DEAD HORSE CONTINUOUSLY." "

The "Chasing Time" woman continued to criticize Kim by comparing her work to that of Kanye and Taylor. "Both Kanye and Taylor have music that will outlive them in the hereafter. YOU have made no eternal contribution to the world. In 100 years," he wrote. "You are trying to stay attached to a story that you will surely never be a part of."

Taylor emphasized that she was telling the truth the whole time after the leaked phone call seemed to support her claim that Kanye never asked her permission to include the controversial lyrics about her in her song "Famous." Kim then hit back at the "Lover" singer, accusing her of lying.