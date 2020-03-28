Axis Focused 25 Fund – Portfolio Strategy – Mobile News

%MINIFYHTMLe4dda1086aa4a0abe4f295053f7e520d11% %MINIFYHTMLe4dda1086aa4a0abe4f295053f7e520d12%

Axis Focused 25 Fund is an open capital scheme that invests in a maximum of 25 shares that invest in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The scheme invests in a concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas (up to 25). It focuses on companies that have the ability to navigate through their business cycles without being affected by short-term market volatility. While this fund offers the benefit of increased exposure to the best ideas, the portfolio is well diversified across sectors to manage risk. This enjoys the benefit of asset class; Equity as an asset class has the potential to beat inflation and generate wealth in the long term. This scheme is suitable for investors with long-term goals, such as children's education and their future, retirement or any other long-term growth that needs a wealth creation plan.

Axis Focused 25 Fund portfolio strategy:

The fund's portfolio is designed to generate risk-adjusted returns during market cycles. The fund manager watches 3 large cubes as he builds the portfolio.

Main portfolio:

Allocation: 50-60%

Stable components that generate reasonable returns with low volatility

Horizon: medium term (3-5 years).

Alpha Wallet:

Allocation: 20-25%

Companies with cyclical tailwind

Horizon: 18-24 months.

Emerging themes:

Allocation: 20-25%

Generating great growth in the future.

Horizon: long term 5+ years

The portfolio's current allocation is based on prevailing market conditions and is subject to change depending on the fund manager's view of the equity markets.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all documents related to the scheme carefully.