Authorities confirm 64 new cases of new coronaviruses in Dallas County, totaling close to 375 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As local and access testing for COVID-19 is in full swing in North Texas, the confirmed number of patients with the virus continues to increase.

On March 27, officials from the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services said there are 64 additional people in the county who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The new patients brought the total number of cases in Dallas County to 367. As of Friday morning, DCHHS officials said seven people had died and COVID-19 hospitalizations were increasing, at 36% of all hospitalized patients with the disease requiring admission to the ICU.

Despite mounting numbers, shelter-in-place requests, and business and employee challenges, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is optimistic. "I am very proud of the way North Texas is meeting this challenge. We are going to overcome this together. #StayHomeStaySafe," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems.

Jenkins said doctors and nurses from the National Guard were being called to help with the pandemic and that a 250-bed hospital is expected to open soon to treat positive cases.

"We are asking for logistical support, you will see military trucks moving," Jenkins said during a press conference Thursday night.

As of Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 23,000 coronavirus tests performed in the state, with 1,731 positive results.

It's not been a week since the City of Dallas issued shelter-in-place rules and further decreased the number of people who can congregate for social gatherings.

In addition to simply staying home, city officials recommend that everyone continue to take preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by: