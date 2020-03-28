Atmos Energy donates $ 1.5 million to feed students and families amidst a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Atmos Energy Fund / Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced a $ 1.5 million grant to restock shelves at local food banks across the country for students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The growing public health crisis is responsible for an unprecedented number of school closings, layoffs, and economic disruptions across the country, and millions of students who depend on school food programs for their next meal also have parents whose jobs are at risk. or have been eliminated due to the pandemic.

"Last week, more than 3 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits and many

of them are parents with children who depend on school feeding programs for breakfast and lunch

every day, "said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy." While there will be many

wondering how to pay the rent, pay the medical bills or make the next car payment, we imagine this

Crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those people might find their

next meal. "

