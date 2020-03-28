As the virus spreads, China and Russia see openings for disinformation

"I will say that the information space is constantly evolving," he said. "It has been very smooth, and China's approach has also been smooth."

In Africa, for example, the diplomatic accounts of Beijing tried for a couple of days to expand the conspiracy theories promoted by Mr. Zhao. But since March 15, propaganda in Africa mainly praises Chinese efforts. Gabrielle said her teams had seen similar changes in China's messages in Italy and in other parts of the West.

China's own initial failures in the fight against the virus prevented its government from organizing a propaganda campaign that simply promoted its own achievements, forcing it to adopt Russian-style disinformation, said Matthew Kroenig, a former member of the C.I.A. official and author of a new book on the increasing competition between China and the United States, "The Return of Great Power Rivalry."

"Part of the reason the Chinese are copying the Russian playbook is because they mishandled the crisis," said Kroenig. "But they are also learning from the Russians."

Russia's public message about the coronavirus has been reserved, leading some American officials and experts to conclude that Moscow, uncertain how the pandemic will unfold, had decided to cover its public message by avoiding conspiracy theories that could affect the government. Russian.

Still, Russia has shifted its propaganda efforts in Europe and elsewhere to focus on the virus, spreading conspiracy theories about it, according to the European Union's disinformation unit, which has tracked it down.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been a target of the Russian effort. The Lithuanian government believes Moscow was behind a falsified account that a US soldier serving in the NATO force in Lithuania had tested positive for coronavirus, a Lithuanian official said. Since then, Russia has spread other disinformation in Lithuania and in other countries of the Atlantic alliance.

The Russians' tactics are cunningly circular, Gabrielle said. They launch a fake message, which the Chinese and Iranians collect and promote, and then Russian actors will republish the Chinese or Iranian versions of the message to look like new information that independently originated elsewhere.