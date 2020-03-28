As life moves online, an older generation faces a digital divide

To bridge that digital divide, families are finding new apps and gadgets that are easy for older family members to use. Businesses and community members are setting up phone calls and, in areas where the closings have yet to be implemented, in-person workshops to help those uncomfortable with technology get the basics down.

Authorities are also calling for people to come together to close the gap. Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, urged people this month to help seniors establish technology to speak to medical providers.

"If you have an elderly neighbor or family member who might have problems with their laptop or phone for this purpose, be available to help them," Verma said at a press conference.

In nursing homes that have blocked visitors from entering to limit the spread of the virus, workers rely on technology to help residents stay connected to their families.

In 23 senior communities in North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia, administered by Spring Arbor Senior Living, workers have been making family phone calls, sometimes several times a day per resident, through Apple's FaceTime, Skype and a software system operated by K4Connect, a technology provider, said Rich Williams, senior vice president from HHHunt, owner of the centers

"That line of communication is essential to the well-being of the resident," he said.

Mr. Williams added that the workers had also used virtual activities like Nintendo's Wii bowling game and SingFit, a music program for life, to help the 1,450 residents of Spring Arbor, whose average age is 88. , to pass the time and stay active.

Candoo, a New York company that helps older people navigate technology, has recently taught its customers how to use Zoom and other video calling applications with downloadable guides and phone calls, and in some cases grabbing their screens and showing them where to click. Candoo charges $ 30 for an hour class and $ 40 for attendance.