Arjun Kapoor says Katrina Kaif is the best



In Bollywood there are some people who are lucky to find real friends and Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor surely have found it among them. Although they have never been seen together on the big screen, their friendly pranks on social media are definitely a hit. Arjun Kapoor recently held a Ask Me session with his fans on Instagram. One of his followers asked him, "When will you collaborate with Katrina Kaif on a movie?" Answering the question, Arjun said: "She is the best and the sportiest when it comes to pestering her inside and outside Insta … working with her again depends on the material and on her saying yes @Katrinakaif."

Katrina Kaif's next film is Sooryavanshi, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. While Arjun Kapoor's release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra has also been pushed indefinitely.