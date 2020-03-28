Ariana Grande reviews the & # 39; most special years & # 39; of his life on the tenth anniversary of & # 39; victorious & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML43653e36593f4396cf32645da075609e11% %MINIFYHTML43653e36593f4396cf32645da075609e12%

By sharing a series of photos from her time on the Nickelodeon show, the successful singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; He says he couldn't have spent his teens with a better, more fun and talented group of human beings.

Ariana Grande celebrated the tenth anniversary of his teen comedy "Victorious"by remembering the experience as some of the" most special years "of his life.

The pop superstar started her career on Broadway, but rose to fame after playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show, which has aired for four seasons since 2010.

"Victorious", created by Dan Schneider, was established at a Hollywood performing arts school and focused on an aspiring singer, played by victoria justice, with co-stars included Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas IIIY Matt Bennett.

On Thursday night, March 26, Ariana visited Instagram to share a series of photos from her time on the show, after reading a similar post by Monet and getting excited.

"Ten years of & # 39; victorious & # 39;", began. "Danieliel's post has everything in my feelings for me now, so I'm sorry for the mud but … I just want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. I couldn't have spent my adolescence with a better, more fun and talented group of human beings. I really loved playing Valentine cat (sic) … "

Ariana, who also appeared in a short Sam & Cat spin-off, recalled "getting in trouble" with her friends on set and "trying not to laugh" during more dramatic scenes, and confessed that she even got lost "waking up. with dye-stained pillows, "thanks to the red-hair treatment her character had to undergo.

"Thank you @danwarp (Schneider) and my castmates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing us into each other's lives," he concluded. "happy Anniversary!"

Ariana's sweet tribute made old friend Justice comment, "Such a special moment. Memories I will always cherish. I love you guys," while Monet added, "I love you and everything we share. Years."