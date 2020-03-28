Arapahoe County Deputy tests positive for coronavirus.

An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed case for the office.

"The deputy receives support and resources are available to the deputy and his family," the sheriff's office said in a press release on Friday.

"The sheriff's office is not experiencing significant personnel problems at this time,quot; due to the pandemic, according to the statement.

The Araphaoe County Jail, which is staffed and run by the sheriff's office, has no positive or suspected positive cases among the inmate population, according to the statement.

The jail has about 1,400 inmates and houses about 17,000 inmates over the course of a year, according to the sheriff's office website.

People who have been very close to the deputy have been notified of the positive test, and the sheriff's office "is taking the necessary precautions to monitor them."

The sheriff's office did not identify the deputy. The sheriff's office employs about 760 people. The sheriff's office did not release information on how the deputy is assigned.

Earlier this week, more than 50 emergency responders, police and firefighters in Aurora were isolated, unable to work their essential shifts due to coronavirus concerns.