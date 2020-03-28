Arapahoe County Deputy tests positive for coronavirus.

An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed case for the office.

"The deputy receives support and resources are available to the deputy and his family," the sheriff's office said in a press release on Friday.

"The sheriff's office is not experiencing significant personnel problems at this time,quot; due to the pandemic, according to the statement.

The Araphaoe County Jail, which is staffed and run by the sheriff's office, has no positive or suspected positive cases among the inmate population, according to the statement.

