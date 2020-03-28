Apple has just released a coronavirus application and detection tool – BGR

Apple launched a COVID-19 information website in cooperation with CDC, the White House and FEMA that provides details on the new coronavirus infection.

The site also offers a COVID-19 rapid detection tool that offers advice on how to proceed if you suspect a coronavirus infection, suggesting urgent medical attention or testing when appropriate.

An Apple COVID-19 app for iPhone and iPad was also released, providing quick access from a mobile device to the same COVID-19 website.

Joining other tech companies that have launched resources to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic, Apple released a COVID-19 screening tool and an app for iPhone and iPad on Friday. The tool was created in partnership with CDC, the White House, and FEMA to help users understand what COVID-19 is and what to do about it. Additionally, the Apple COVID-19 service allows users to perform a rapid detection procedure if they believe they may have been exposed to the virus.

The Apple COVID-19 page is relatively simple, with three sections that provide additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, things you can do to reduce the risk of transmission, and tests to detect the new coronavirus. The detection tool that allows you to start a quick questionnaire stands out on the page:

The test begins with a question intended to separate mild cases from serious ones. Apple will direct you to call 911 if you experience at least one of the following symptoms: constant chest pain or pressure, extreme difficulty breathing, severe dizziness, lightheadedness or dizziness, difficulty speaking, or difficulty waking up.

Otherwise, the screening tool will ask you a series of questions about symptoms, age group, pre-existing medical conditions, international travel history, proximity to a known hot spot, and exposure to patients with COVID-19. The site returns behavioral recommendations and tests. Here is a simulation that advises you to contact a health professional based on the answers we provide:

You can take the assessment for anyone else in your family, not just yourself, and you will get different results depending on the answers. The same exact detection and coronavirus details are available within the new Apple COVID-19 app that is available to download now on iPhone and iPad.

Whether you've used the site or the app to enter personal data and get recommendations, Apple makes it clear that none of the responses will be collected and stored by its servers.

A few days ago, Google launched its own website COVID-19, which obtains information on the new coronavirus outbreak from various sources, including the CDC and the WHO. Like Apple's tool, Google's coronavirus website provides quick information about the disease, including symptoms, treatment, and prevention. Google doesn't have a detection tool like Apple, but it does allow users to get more help relevant to their location.

Image source: Alba Vigaray / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock