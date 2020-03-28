Appeal in Missouri case backed by Lynx's Maya Moore appealed – Up News Info

– The top Missouri attorney appealed a judge's decision to overturn the robbery and assault convictions against a man whose case has been defended by WNBA star Maya Moore.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt this week appealed to the state's Western District Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling that overturned Jonathon Irons' convictions.

Earlier this month, a lower court judge agreed that there is sufficient evidence to show that Irons was wrongfully convicted in the 1997 non-fatal shooting of an owner in the St. Louis area.

Schmitt's office argues that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Dan Greene abused his discretion by rejecting the convictions.

Irons is a friend of the Moore family, who helped draw attention to their lawyers' efforts to get the case seen again.

Minnesota Lynx star Moore suspended his career last season to help Irons. The four-time WNBA champion said last month that she planned to sit down for a second season. She told AP that those plans have not changed despite the court decision.

