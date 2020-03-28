Anushka Sharma cuts Virat Kohli's hair during quarantine



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in India and continue to win the Internet with all their love. At the moment of social distancing, this duo is showing how to stay calm and help our partners. In her latest video on social media, Anushka is seen giving Virat a haircut and her new look is surely on point.





Anushka shared the video on Instagram where Virat is seen saying, "This is what quarantining you for!" and we see Anushka with scissors thinking about what haircut to give her husband. Virat is seen later saying, "You allow things like this to happen by cutting your hair with kitchen scissors!" Oh Lord! How pretty they are