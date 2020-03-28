Anuel AA accused of casting shadow in Bad Bunny over new music video

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA is getting a backlash after making homophobic comments purportedly aimed at Bad bunny for his latest music video.
On Friday, March 27, the Puerto Rican star released his most daring music video to date for "Yo Perreo Sola,quot; or "I Twerk Alone,quot; from his second album, YHLQMDLG. In the 3-minute video, Bad Bunny underwent a complete makeover when she donned three different outfits (from a red latex outfit to a tight-fitting animal print dress), sported a face full of makeup, and twerked with boots up to the thigh.
Directed by Bad Bunny and StillzThe music video drew a lot of attention on social media when fans applauded the 26-year-old for continuing to take a stand against toxic masculinity and machismo in the music industry and Latino community.
However, earlier today, Anuel started trending on social media after fans speculated that one of her recent Instagram stories was directed at Bad Bunny. It said: "The bad rabbit playing transformers,quot; or "The bad bunny playing transformers,quot;.
The rapper also added numerous vomiting emojis.
The Instagram story where Anuel made those comments has been removed. However, it was apparently part of a series of other comments he made on his Instagram Stories where he was calling artists from the music industry.
"I don't want to have friends in the industry other than Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Ñengo Flow Y Kendo seriously leave me alone, "she wrote on Instagram." You guys are weird, dumb and hypocritical! I can no longer stray from my business ideals. "
The 27-year-old continued: "I'm tired of the masks, don't come anywhere near me, you'll see me, I'm serious, unless it's for unfinished business."
Also tagged 13th Street Resident, Lunay, J Balvin Y Jhay Cortez before writing that "the rest of you, God bless you, take care."
Aaron Poole / E! Entertainment; Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank
Most recently, Bad Bunny appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for a presentation of her single "Ignorant,quot;, but what is worth mentioning is that she was wearing a long skirt and a white shirt that said: "They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt,quot; or "They killed Alexa, not a a man in a skirt. "
The statement on his shirt referred to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman who was murdered in Puerto Rico on Sunday, February 23, according to The New York Times.
In a recent interview with Rolling StoneThe Latino cheating star also shared that she wrote "Yo Perreo Sola,quot; from a "woman's perspective."
"I wanted the voice of a woman to sing it 'I dance alone' because it doesn't mean the same when a man sings it. But sometimes I feel like that woman," he explained to the publication.
At the end of her music video, a message is read in Spanish: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her, she only twerks."
%MINIFYHTMLc5925b5a300ddd186eb4c0bf5eb2b0f617%