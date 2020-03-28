Anuel AA accused of casting shadow in Bad Bunny over new music video

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA is getting a backlash after making homophobic comments purportedly aimed at Bad bunny for his latest music video.

On Friday, March 27, the Puerto Rican star released his most daring music video to date for "Yo Perreo Sola,quot; or "I Twerk Alone,quot; from his second album, YHLQMDLG. In the 3-minute video, Bad Bunny underwent a complete makeover when she donned three different outfits (from a red latex outfit to a tight-fitting animal print dress), sported a face full of makeup, and twerked with boots up to the thigh.

Directed by Bad Bunny and StillzThe music video drew a lot of attention on social media when fans applauded the 26-year-old for continuing to take a stand against toxic masculinity and machismo in the music industry and Latino community.

However, earlier today, Anuel started trending on social media after fans speculated that one of her recent Instagram stories was directed at Bad Bunny. It said: "The bad rabbit playing transformers,quot; or "The bad bunny playing transformers,quot;.

The rapper also added numerous vomiting emojis.