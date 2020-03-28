Anthony Taylor on why he has become an NHS volunteer and referee behind closed doors | Football news





Anthony Taylor is training at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Anthony Taylor has become an NHS volunteer while supporting his family during the coronavirus pandemic and the Premier League referee has explained to Sky Sports News The reasons behind your decision.

In a lengthy interview, Taylor spoke about:

Her sister's job as an NHS doctor

The impact on charity of your young offender

Coronavirus "a reality check,quot; in football

Your home training schedule

Referee a superior game behind closed doors

Taylor, a former prison official, has registered his support after discussing the tension in the National Health Service with his sister Kate, a doctor.

"These are unique circumstances," he says. "With my sister so involved in the front line, it's the least I can do, understand what she has to face and how she feels when she leaves work. How many more of us can offer a small amount of time to help alleviate something? from that pressure it just has to be a good thing.

"When the call was made, I signed up and now it is just a waiting game for checks to be processed. It mainly focuses on transporting medicines and equipment from hospitals or delivering purchases to vulnerable people. There will be many people who they will need help. " The more people we can get involved, the better.

"I am in contact with my sister every day. I have the opportunity to hear first hand, sometimes, some really challenging situations (from) all the people who work on the NHS, they do an amazing job. Everyone should be really grateful and it is so important that people take the advice, stay at home and reduce social contact.

"Anyone who works on the NHS is a special person, not just their skill set but what kind of human beings they are, who want to constantly help people. Obviously it's a really challenging time right now. Hopefully, in those in the next few weeks things will get better and we will go the other way. "

Taylor's work at a charity, which supports young people to avoid a criminal life, has also been affected by government restrictions on staying home.

"My wife still works in the prison service, so she still works on a daily basis," he adds. "I'm still involved with a youth offensive charity (Prison! Me! No way!). Obviously, that has been greatly affected because most of the work we do is based in schools, trying to educate the young people about the decisions they make in life and the consequences of getting involved in crime.

"That has been a challenge for the charity. We had a very good trustee meeting the other night and there is a nine-month plan to combat the difficulties charities face."

& # 39; A reality check & # 39;

Taylor says soccer can help society recover from the spread of the coronavirus and praises the community work of players, clubs and fans.

"The events of the past few weeks really highlight the need for people to have some social responsibility," he says. "In terms of helping each other and also looking for their closest loved ones. I think it is certainly a reality check. Soccer is a very popular sport around the world. Soccer should be used as a vehicle to try to help people as much as we can

"It is really important for everyone to come together and hopefully we see as many people recover as possible. It is really positive to see what people can do to help the less fortunate. It is always nice to see how people, or organizations in Generally, they really do step forward when necessary. "

Surreal party & # 39; behind closed doors

Taylor was the referee of Paris Saint-Germain's victory against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 earlier this month.

He has no preference over whether games should be resumed behind closed doors, but believes that it does not affect the intensity of a game.

"I had the surreal experience of officiating the game a couple of weeks ago without viewers (March 11)," he says. "Authorities must make decisions like that. Players will also tell you that playing games behind closed doors is a very, very different experience."

"But it doesn't really have an effect on the actual intensity of the game between the players. Obviously, the players still want to win, there are still important points, or rating, at risk. I have no personal preference. Of course, you like the atmosphere. in a stadium, but the decisions of whether the games are played behind closed doors are out of the hands of the players and officials. "

How the referees keep in touch

Taylor stays in regular contact with other top officials, including a weekly conference call, as they complete training schedules in their gardens.

"We have comprehensive training plans for our sports science team," he adds. "We focus on high intensity speed work and focus on injury prevention and strength work.

"My dog ​​is delighted that he has extra time, first thing in the morning, for a longer run! We can spend a little extra time in the garden at home, working on those strength exercises just to protect the body from injuries when we start

"We have a weekly Skype call with the whole group. We are focusing on the technical aspects and discussing the performances. We are really trying to stay on top and alert, ready to start running again. We are a very close group, the 17 referees. WhatsApps and messages keep morale high. "

Will football return on April 30?

English football expects the game to return before April 30, but, given the rapidly increasing deaths from coronavirus in the UK, the date is considered highly likely to be delayed further.

"Everyone's health is much more important than games and actually confirms a start date," he says. "We need to focus on keeping people safe, following advice on staying home and social distancing. The longer that advice is ignored, it will obviously delay things to start again."

"It is also important, once we have that clarity, that everyone involved has a chance to get back in shape and make sure that we are not increasing the risk of people getting injured in such a short time."

Postponement Euro 2020

Taylor is one of only two referees in England under consideration for the European Championship, which was postponed until June 2021.

"In England, we have two of us who are in the UEFA elite group: Michael Oliver and me," he says. "Of course, our two teams were working to try to be selected for that tournament."

"Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, the selection announcement has obviously been delayed for several months."

"Right now, football should be in the background. In the coming months, once they decide when we start playing again, when the playoff games will be, once everything is resolved, we should know which referees have been selected to the tournament ".

VAR missing?

At a lighter moment, Taylor was asked if she had missed the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) after her much-debated Premier League appearance this season.

"VAR is going to be an important part of the game in the future, isn't it?" He smiles. "Let's not forget that he is there to try to help us make as many correct decisions as possible, which is always good from our point of view.

"I think we should just keep things in perspective a little bit right now and worry about VAR when the games start again!"