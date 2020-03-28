Anaheim Ducks sign 2019 Trevor Zegras first round to entry-level contract – Up News Info Los Angeles

The NHL season may be "paused,quot; at the moment, but that didn't stop the Ducks from making a move on Friday. The organization announced that it had signed 2019 first-round pick Trevor Zegras for a three-year entry-level contract.

Zegras, 19, shone at Boston University in the 2019-20 season, accumulating 36 points (11 goals and 25 assists) and being named to the East All-Rookie Hockey team. The 6 & # 39; 0 ″ 170-pound striker ranked second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points per game (1.09).

After being selected with the ninth overall pick in last summer's draft, the Bedford, New York native played for Team EE. USA At the 2020 World Youth Championship, helping the USA USA He counted nine primary assists in the tournament, making him the second player since 2004 to do so.

Ducks General Manager Bob Murray welcomed Zegras to the franchise saying the 19-year-old has a lot of work to do, but he has a bright future.

"We are happy to end this contract and begin Trevor's professional career," said Ducks Executive Vice President / General Manager Bob Murray. "He has a lot of work ahead of him, but we know he has the talent and intelligence to be an impressive NHL player."

When the season stopped, the Ducks placed third in the Western Conference with 67 points on the season. According to Tankathon, they have the fifth-best chance of getting the first overall pick in Draft 2020, which was delayed earlier this week.