An open letter to our youth from Doug Dunbar – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It was you and your parents too.

This is a photo from Frankfurt, Germany, in 1947.

This is my mother's hometown, and in 1947 I was 15 years old. This is what it looked like 2 years * after the bombing of the Allied forces to end Hitler's reign. 2 years.

My mother spoke to me all my life about sacrifices.

The way things were in her hometown, where a dictator ruled, and it took the utter destruction of everything she knew, to topple the dictator and take him out of power, so that she and my family could live free again. That was her coronavirus.

When you're young, this is the kind of story your parents share, and we roll our eyes, pay half attention, nod as if we're listening, and then quickly follow.

I know very soon that I did the same.

You are probably listening to some of those kinds of stories right now from those who try to teach you about sacrifice and help you understand as we navigate this crazy moment.

But in the years to come, your attitude and understanding will grow. You will remember this difficult time and realize that the sacrifices made were good. And you learned things about yourself. You got stronger. You became wiser. You became more loving. You discovered how little you needed to keep your mind busy. You found the glory of being alone, or the joy of being alone with your family or someone you care about.

What you may not see is that you are currently writing the same story of sacrifice and lessons learned, which you will share with your children 20 years from now.

It is difficult to see because you are in the middle of the day to day. But the restrictions, the changes, out of school for weeks, which will probably be months, which could probably be the rest of the school year. The tough times your parents experience, seeing everything they've worked and invested in for years at 401k, drop to almost half the value of what it was just a few months ago. Lost jobs. Businesses close, and many may never reopen. Life came to a complete stop. Sacrifices are made. What bills to pay, how we pay them, how much we have left to buy food.

The stress is palpable.

And it is everywhere. You cannot escape that. It will last a while. This will not end in a week or two.

That is why this is a defining moment that you will always remember.

Can you see your future self saying this to your son or daughter?

I can. 🙂

Because I was you, so were your parents.

This is how this life works.

A generation learns, then passes it.

But the beautiful thing is that this story has a beginning, which we have already seen, it has a center, in which we are currently, and then it will have an end, which has not yet been written.

You can see the great Covid outbreak of 2020 like having changed your routine, wasted time with friends, ruined sports, events, concerts, meetings and more. You can see it as frustrating, ridiculous, and endless.

But I promise you the future that, in 20 years, you will look directly into your child's eyes and share a different image.

One of immense sacrifice and concern, but also of strength.

You will tell the stories of how the people around you got together, family, friends, to help. How you joined those around you to protect our weakest, doing the right thing, as difficult as it was. How he distributed meals to those who lost their jobs. Including some of your best friends in class. How school districts scaled a mountain in just days, figuring out how to get an entire student body online. How your parents fought, how it affected your family, how you managed. Then ultimately how you survived and thrived because you came out stronger, wiser, and more determined on the other side.

That is the story you are writing right now.

How can I know?

Because I was you, and also your parents.