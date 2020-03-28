Amid the blockade, Zoom gains popularity; but how safe is it? The | News

Many students are using video conferencing applications, as classes at schools and universities in many countries have changed online.

Zoom is one of them and has seen a huge increase in the number of users.

Zoom is being widely used by people looking to work, study or socialize from home.

It has been downloaded more than 50 million times in the Google app store alone in recent weeks.

Not only individuals, but even governments have started using the app.

But as software produced in the US USA It's gaining popularity, its creator now facing questions about the alleged privacy violation after being accused of passing user information to Facebook.

The company has also faced criticism for privacy invasions and suspected phishing attacks.

Zoom has had security flaws in the past. Last year, researchers revealed that hackers could spy on users' webcams due to a bug in their code.

Adrian Mars, IT consultant and technology journalist, discusses the issue with Al Jazeera.