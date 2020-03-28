Amazon Walmart Among North Texas Businesses Seeking to Hire Amid Coronavirus Lawsuit – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In these difficult times when COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, millions of people across the country have found themselves out of work.

Northern Texans have asked about job resources for the companies they still hire, and Up News Info 11 has answers.

First, Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers for positions to meet the growing demand during this pandemic.

They are looking for links to full-time delivery stations working in Grand Prairie. And if you have a history of health or athletic training, the company is also looking for an injury prevention specialist to work in Coppell.

CVS is seeking to fill 50,000 positions across the country. In North Texas, they are looking for a retail store manager and a floating pharmacist to work in Irving. And an operations manager and pharmacist who works to work in Dallas.

And for those looking to work remotely, Zoom is looking for a business sales manager for the DFW area.

Tens of thousands of pizza delivery drivers are also needed across the country. Pizza Hut is looking for delivery drivers in Southlake, Plano and Colleyville. Domino’s at Euless and Flower Mound, and Papa John’s at McKinney and Carrollton.

Lastly, Walmart is looking for an hourly supervisor to work at Hurst, and a car assistant and janitor to work at Grapevine.