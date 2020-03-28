Amazon delivered a letter to workers to demonstrate that they are doing "essential,quot; work

As a growing list of states orders the closure of "nonessential,quot; businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19, Amazon is sending letters to warehouse and delivery workers to say they are engaged in essential jobs.

"This letter is provided as evidence that the carrier for this letter is an Amazon employee and, as such, an employee of an essential business," reads a letter delivered to dispatch center workers. “This employee is providing essential work to support the delivery of critical Amazon supplies right to the doorstep of the people who need them. By doing so, this employee allows community members to stay home and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, including older people and other vulnerable people. "

The letter, written on Amazon letterhead, also includes a paragraph addressed to the police with a phone number to verify the carrier's employment. The edge He confirmed that similar letters have been sent this week to warehouse workers and delivery drivers across the country, with slight variations by role and region.

Although no state has required workers to carry documentation, Target and McDonald’s have told workers to carry similar letters. In Italy, France, and other countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, residents must bring forms explaining why they have left the home. Letters may be a preventive measure if similar measures are taken in the US. USA Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security believes that warehouses, logistics, food delivery, and other sectors could be considered essential services, and millions of Americans who were told to stay home have relied on the distribution network of the company to meet their basic needs. To meet growing demand, Amazon last week halted non-essential item deliveries to its warehouses and announced plans to hire an additional 100,000 workers.

But the company has a long history of injuries and strenuous conditions in its warehouses and delivery network, and as COVID-19 has spread, workers across the country have called for better safety precautions. Amazon says it has stepped up cleaning procedures, but workers say cleaning materials are often in short supply and the pace of work leaves no time to use them. Amazon has halted team meetings and changed schedules to prevent workers from crowding, but workers say their jobs still require close proximity. Cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in 15 US warehouses. USA Amazon has closed just one, a return processing facility in Kentucky, and only after the governor ordered it closed. The company also failed to notify workers when there was a case of coronavirus at its facilities, leaving workers to rely on rumors and rumors.

Last week, a group of senators wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, expressing concern about the safety of Amazon workers during the pandemic and asking what precautions are being taken. Bezos released a memo the next day that lists various security measures, including ordering millions of masks for workers, although he acknowledged that the masks are scarce and many of the orders have yet to be completed. Bezos' note, like the letters delivered to workers, also made clear that the company is positioning itself as an essential service during the pandemic, referring to "essential work,quot; that cannot be done from home. "We are providing vital service to people everywhere, especially those, like the elderly, who are the most vulnerable," he wrote.

But it's unclear how long Amazon can continue to provide this service if workers don't feel safe. Many warehouse workers say they have started to stay home rather than risk infection, and drivers report bottlenecks at their delivery stations. Delivery times for some items already extend up to a month or more and threaten to worsen if Amazon is unable to hire staff.

Last week, the company increased wages by $ 2 an hour and increased overtime pay, but for many workers, it was not enough. "At the end of the day, it's about being safe," said a worker at a North Carolina fulfillment center. "At the end of the day, it's not about winning the dollar."

He pulled out after hearing rumors, which Amazon denied, that a co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19. He is not sure if he will return.

See the full letter below: