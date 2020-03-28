"All My Children" Star Was 66 – Deadline

John Callahan, a soap opera veteran with roles in All my kids YDays of our lives, He died Saturday morning, according to his ex-wife and co-star Eva La Rue. He was 66 years old.

"Wing so you can rest my dear friend. Your personality greater than life, gregarious will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated: my great friend, partner of parents and loving father of Kaya ”, shared La Rue on Instagram. “You made the best tributes best written, and now I am completely speechless to you. I hope Heaven has baseball and your team always wins! The Yankees just lost their biggest fan. "

See this post on Instagram May the flights of angels take you to your rest, my dear friend. Your personality greater than life, gregarious will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated: my great friend, partner of parents and loving father of Kaya. That big laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize with any song, fantastic singing festivals on the kitchen table, and two lousy bad guys! "Johnny Numbers", my soap stud All My Children, the great guardian of the times, fan of the Beatles (I wish we could go back to "Yesterday") … Kaya and I are beyond a broken heart, so stunned, sorry for my thoughts a mess. You gave the best best written tributes, and now I am completely speechless to you. I hope Heaven has baseball and your team always wins! The Yankees just lost their biggest fan. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Eva LaRue (@evalarue) on March 28, 2020 at 12:48 p.m. PDT

Callahan played Edmund Gray in All my kids from 1992 to 2006. He also had roles in Days of our lives, General Hospital, Saint Barbara, Falcon crest and other series.