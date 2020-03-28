All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and players will take a pay cut Rugby Union News





New Zealand head coach Ian Foster (left) says he and his coaching staff will receive a pay cut after the coronavirus hit.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster says he will take a pay cut and that players will follow suit as New Zealand Rugby cuts spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foster confirmed that he and other coaches had agreed to substantial pay cuts as long as New Zealand Rugby's earnings are affected. He did not give a percentage figure.

New Zealand will join a large proportion of the rugby world that will have to accept pay cuts due to the postponement of the game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday it was announced that England head coach Eddie Jones, along with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Executive Team, would receive a 25 percent pay cut.

New Zealand head coach Foster said: "With rugby, when there are no games there is no income and that is difficult. Programs have been greatly reduced and wages have also been reduced. This has happened for some and it's happening for others. "

Foster said he has spoken to several All Blacks players who accept his payment, and that they will be prepared to make that sacrifice while the Southern Hemisphere Super Rugby tournament is suspended. July test matches in New Zealand and Australia are also in doubt.

Foster continued, "It's a different kind of process for players, but I know they are willing to go into that space as well. As we move forward in the next few days, that will end."

"It is a fact, they understand that. It is just a matter of working so that all different levels of players are treated fairly. I have not yet had a player who does not know what is going to happen or does not accept what is going to happen.

"It's a terrible state when you can't play a game. Obviously we're in a high-cost, high-income industry and when income dies, you're left with high costs. So it's obvious. To be a bit of a pain."